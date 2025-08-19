Miss Universe India row: Sikkim's Bijay Subba clarifies after costume controversy hurts Limboo sentiments

A controversy has erupted in Sikkim after state representative Jackielyn Pradhan’s costume at the National Costume Round of Miss Universe India 2025 sparked outrage from sections of the Limboo community. What was intended as a tribute to Sikkim’s cultural diversity and its 50th statehood anniversary instead drew sharp criticism over the portrayal of a revered cultural symbol.



The uproar began when Pradhan appeared in her state costume featuring an ornament resembling the Samyangphung. For the Limboo community, the Samyangphung is a sacred head ornament worn by women during cultural and religious occasions. However, in the design showcased on stage, the piece was placed below the waist in the front—an element that the Sukhim Yakthung Sapsok Songchumbho (SYSS), a Limboo community organisation, called “deeply objectionable.”



In a strongly worded statement, SYSS said, “Samyangphung is not a mere ornament—it is a sacred cultural symbol. Its inappropriate placement below the waist is hurtful to the sentiments of the Limboo community.” The group demanded a public clarification from both Pradhan and her designer, warning against misrepresentation of community heritage at a national platform.



The issue quickly spread on social media, sparking heated debate. While some condemned the use of sacred symbols in a manner they viewed as insensitive, others urged that the controversy should instead be turned into an opportunity to educate people about the cultural importance of the Samyangphung.



Amid mounting backlash, Bijay Subba, CEO of Positude and closely associated with the design process, released a video statement. He acknowledged the community’s concerns but clarified that the intention was never to disrespect Limboo traditions.



“The costume was designed to represent the state as a whole, not to misrepresent or target any particular culture,” Subba explained. “I too am a Limboo, and I would never intentionally design something against my own community. Please understand that this has nothing to do with culture—it was only about showcasing Sikkim on a national platform.”



Subba admitted to feeling both pride and pain: pride at seeing Sikkim represented on a grand stage, and pain at the backlash faced by Pradhan. “Instead of creating negativity, I request everyone to support Jackielyn, who has worked with dedication. Please stand by her in the grand finale and extend your best wishes,” he appealed.



Authorities and pageant organisers are yet to officially respond to the controversy, but the incident has reignited conversations about cultural sensitivity in national representations.