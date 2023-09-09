The unsettling news of two missing students Paljor Tamang and Devraj Subba, both hailing from Sikkim and studying in Gujarat went viral on social media.

Before the news surfaced on social media platforms, the Chief Minister and the Government of Sikkim were already apprised of this distressing development. Acting on the incident, the Chief Minister engaged with the Resident Commissioner of Delhi, issuing clear directives to address the situation. The Resident Commissioner, in close collaboration with Gujarat police authorities, has been overseeing the search efforts.

The Gujarat Police, in the course of their meticulous investigation, conveyed that on September 6, 2023, a four-member police team departed from Jaipur for Delhi. This decision was based on their examination of CCTV footage from various railway stations, leading them to believe that there is a high probability that the missing boys are presently in Delhi.

The Government of Sikkim, in conjunction with the dedicated efforts of the Gujarat Police, has initiated a mission to locate and safely reunite the missing students with their families.