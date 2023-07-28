Incessant rain over the past few weeks in Mizoram has disrupted the traffic movement on National Highway (NH) 6 which connects Assam via Silchar.

The NH 6 which connects Assam via Silchar was blocked after a building collapsed on July 27.

No casualties have been reported.

It is to be mentioned here that due to a landslide that occurred on June 16, the building was lying in a dangerous area.

Althought the traffic has been diverted on the national highway, this has caused a heavy traffic jam.