An RTI appeal has confirmed that Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) recommendations are not required for job regularisation or new appointments in Sikkim. This clarification comes as a relief for aspiring government employees across the state.

The revelation stems from an RTI filed by Sonam Gyatso, which prompted the Department of Personnel (DoP) to issue a formal written judgment on November 7, 2024. The judgment explicitly states that MLA recommendations are not necessary for job appointments, providing much-needed clarity on the matter.

Prior to this, there was widespread confusion, as many government employees in temporary roles, such as ad hoc, muster roll, and consolidated pay positions, believed that MLA endorsements were essential for regularisation. However, the DoP's response has now set a new precedent, emphasising the autonomy of the department in carrying out regularisation policies without political interference.

"Many individuals seeking job regularisation approached me, asking about the status of their cases. I assured them that once we had the final decision in writing, we would make the information public," said Sangay Gyatso Bhutia, the BJP's candidate from the Gnathang-Machong constituency.

The initial basis for employee regularisation was laid out in government notifications dating back to 2020 and 2024, which outlined the criteria for temporary employees to be eligible after four years of continuous service. These notifications did not mention the requirement of an MLA recommendation.

This process applied to posts supported by state funds, including Home Guards, Anganwadi Workers, and Helpers under the Education Department, among others.

As per the RTI judgment, "Recommendations from MLAs are not mandatory for the regularisation of jobs under ad hoc, muster roll, One Family One Job, or other schemes." This unambiguous response has set a new precedent in state employment practices, highlighting the autonomy of the Department of Personnel in carrying out regularisation policies without political endorsement.

With the new judgment, over 200 employees have already been successfully regularised, and an estimated 27,000 positions across various categories are expected to undergo similar regularization without the involvement of MLA recommendations.

Sangay Gyatso Bhutia has urged all department heads and heads of departments to adhere to the updated guidelines from the DoP, ensuring a fair and transparent employment process in Sikkim.