Former Power Minister M N Sherpa has been elected as the new Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly and Raj Kumari Thapa, MLA from Yangang Rangang, has been allocated as the new Deputy Speaker.

According to sources, former Speaker Arun Upreti and Minister Sonam Lama proposed the names of Sherpa and Thapa.

It may be mentioned that M N Sherpa was amongst the five senior ministers who were dropped from the new Sikkim cabinet. B.S. Panth, Loknath Sharma, Sanjeet Kharel and L.B. Das were also excluded after Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang oversaw a major reshuffle in the state's cabinet.

A bulletin released by the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat stated, “We have received nomination of Mingma Norbu Sherpa, Hon'ble Member, Sikkim Legislative Assembly for election to the office of the Speaker and Raj Kumari Thapa, Hon'ble Member, Sikkim Legislative Assembly for election to the office of the Deputy Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly on 11 June, 2024 at 13:00 hrs. The nomination was proposed by Shri Arun Kumar Upreti, Hon'ble Member and Shri Sonam Lama, Hon'ble Member respectively.”

Furthermore, the bulletin mentioned that the election for the office of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly will be held on June 12, in accordance to the rule 7 and 8 of the Roles of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Sikkim Legislative Assembly.