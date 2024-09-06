A moderate earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Sikkim on September 6, at 7:58 pm IST.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at 27.02N, 89.27E and it occurred at a shallow depth of 5 km.

According to reports, the epicenter was approximately 74 km from Tadong, and tremors were felt in the eastern, south-eastern, and southern parts of Sikkim.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties were received, but authorities are on high alert and assessing the situation.

Earlier, a mild earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Morigaon, Assam, on Sunday evening at 6:51 pm IST.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at a depth of 23 kilometres, with the epicentre located at 26.25°N latitude and 92.39°E longitude.