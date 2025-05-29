Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Sikkim and the entire Northeast region for their rapid progress and bright future. Speaking at the Sikkim @50 event today through a virtual connection, he said that Sikkim is growing fast and the government is fully supporting the state’s development. He also said that Sikkim is set to become a famous tourist destination not only in India but across the world.

The Prime Minister highlighted some important infrastructure work done in Sikkim. He said that the new Sevoke-Rongpo railway line will soon connect Sikkim with the rest of the country’s rail network. He also mentioned that in the last 10 years, about 400 kilometres of new national highways have been built in Sikkim. Besides, over 100 kilometres of new roads have been constructed in rural areas. The Atal Setu bridge has improved connectivity between Sikkim and Darjeeling, making travel easier and faster for people in the region.

Pm Modi talked about his government’s goal of inclusive development, saying that in 2014, they started the slogan “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” which means development for all. He said it is important to grow every part of the country equally to make India fully developed. He said every state has its own special qualities, and that is why the government is focusing on the Northeast with strong efforts under the “Act East” policy, but with an “Act Fast” approach to speed up progress.

Looking back at Sikkim’s journey, the Prime Minister said that fifty years ago, the people of Sikkim chose democracy, and since then, their trust has grown stronger. He said this trust has led to steady progress in the state, which has become a shining example of harmony between nature and development. He added that Sikkim is the first fully organic state in the country, which means it uses only natural farming methods without chemicals. The state is also now working on organic fish farming, showing its leadership in new agricultural trends.

The Prime Minister expressed his hope that in the next 25 years, Sikkim will become the world’s green model state, showing how development and nature can go hand in hand. He also mentioned sports and said that India is set to become a global sports superpower. The youth of Sikkim and the Northeast will play an important role in achieving this dream.

He further said that more local products from Sikkim will be sent to other countries, and the central government will support this export growth.

Along with his speech, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated many development projects in Sikkim virtually. These include a new 500-bed hospital in Namchi district, which will cost over Rs 750 crore, and a passenger ropeway at Sangachoeling, which will help tourists and locals travel easily.

Although PM Modi was expected to attend the event in person in Gangtok, bad weather made him speak from Bagdogra instead.

Apart from his focus on Sikkim, the Prime Minister is visiting West Bengal today. He will lay the foundation stone for a City Gas Distribution project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts. Later in the day, he will visit Bihar to inaugurate the new terminal building of Patna Airport.

Tomorrow, PM Modi will visit Karakat in Bihar, where he will open and start many projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore. He will also speak at a public meeting there.

After Bihar, the Prime Minister will go to Kanpur Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. He will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple projects worth about Rs 20,900 crore. He will also address the public at this event.