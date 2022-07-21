The mortal remains of three Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) jawans from Sikkim, who were killed by their colleague in New Delhi were brought to Sikkim on Wednesday, July 20.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and other cabinet colleagues paid their tributes to the jawans in Rangpo.

The three jawans identified as Pinto Namgyal Bhutia and Indra Lal Chetri were killed on the spot while, Dhanhang Subba was declared brought dead.

The three were killed by their colleague Prabin Rai on July 18, afternoon. Later he surrendered at Rohini Police Station in Delhi.

Among the three deceased Indra Lal Chettri is from Bermeok, West Sikkim, Dhan Hang Subba is from Machong in Pakyong district and Pintso Namgyal Bhutia from Sumin Lingzey also from Pakyong district.

The mortal remains of the jawans were received by Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay along with families of the three deceased Jawans.

CM was accompanied by cabinet of ministers, Legislative Assembly speaker LB Das and Sikkim Police Director General of Police (DGP) A. Sudhakar Rao and his police force.

The guard of honour and gun salute was given by Sikkim Police and Sikkim Armed Police.

While speaking with the media DGP A. Sudhakar Rao said, "Delhi Police is yet to share the details of their investigation with Sikkim Police. Such incidents happen sometimes, it is not just happening with Sikkim police. This is a human error, hence we can give any comment on the incident. The stress is common with everyone. We try to manage the stress among the Jawans. In fact recently we have signed an Memorandum of Understanding with NIMHANS Bangalore to discuss about mental health. We will be training our own workforce almost 50 of them such that they can discuss mental health situation with other police force. They will discuss elaborately about the mental health situation".

The DGP further informed that Rs 4 lakhs each will be given from Sikkim Police fund to the families of the three deceased as ex-gratia.

The Chief Minister has announced that from the Chief Minister's fund he will be giving Rs 5 lakhs each as ex-gratia.