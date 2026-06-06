MoS Ajay Tamta reviews key road infrastructure projects in Sikkim

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta chaired a review meeting on major road infrastructure projects in Sikkim, focusing on the progress of works being implemented by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), NHIDCL, BRO and the State Public Works Department.

The meeting, held at a hotel in Gangtok on the evening of June 5, was organised by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited Regional Office, Gangtok, under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed the status of various infrastructure projects being undertaken by the Government of India in the state and assessed the progress achieved in improving road connectivity.

Addressing the media, Tamta highlighted several road connectivity projects planned for the region and discussed Sikkim's future road development roadmap. He reiterated the Central Government's commitment to strengthening transportation infrastructure and ensuring seamless connectivity across the state.

Emphasising the strategic importance of efficient road networks, the minister said sustained efforts are being made to improve road conditions and maintain uninterrupted connectivity between Sikkim and the national highway network.

He also reviewed the status of key projects and discussed measures to expedite their implementation, stressing the need for timely completion to enhance mobility, improve connectivity and support the state's socio-economic development.

The meeting was attended by Sikkim Roads and Bridges Minister N.B. Dahal, Public Works Department Secretary A.B. Subba, NHIDCL Executive Director (Projects) Ashok Kumar Saha, Private Secretary to the MoS Nikhil Saraswat, representatives of the Border Roads Organisation and other officials.