MP Indra Hang Subba raises ST inclusion and Assembly seat reservation issues during meeting with Defence Minister

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Sikkim, Indra Hang Subba, met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Kartavya Bhawan in New Delhi and discussed a range of issues concerning strategic infrastructure, border connectivity, and long-pending socio-political matters related to the State.

During the meeting, Subba highlighted the continuing connectivity challenges in North Sikkim, particularly along routes leading to India’s border areas. He informed the Defence Minister about recurring difficulties in maintaining existing road infrastructure due to difficult terrain, adverse weather conditions, and frequent disruptions affecting accessibility.

Emphasising North Sikkim’s strategic significance from both national security and developmental perspectives, the MP stressed the need to strengthen all-weather connectivity to ensure uninterrupted access to border regions. He also underlined the importance of upgrading and modernising infrastructure in these strategically sensitive areas to support the movement of security forces, facilitate local livelihoods, and promote regional development.

Subba further raised several long-pending issues concerning Sikkim and sought the intervention and support of the Government of India for their resolution.

Among the key matters discussed was the demand for inclusion of the 12 left-out communities of Sikkim in the Scheduled Tribe list. He urged the Centre to expedite the process, stating that the move is essential to advancing social justice and ensuring equitable opportunities for the affected communities.

The Member of Parliament also brought attention to the issue of reservation of seats for the Limboo and Tamang Scheduled Tribes in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. He noted that despite constitutional recognition of both communities as Scheduled Tribes, the matter of legislative representation remains unresolved and requires early consideration.

According to the statement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took note of the concerns raised and assured that the issues would receive due consideration.

Subba expressed confidence that the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains committed to addressing Sikkim’s developmental priorities and constitutional concerns while strengthening strategic infrastructure and national integration.