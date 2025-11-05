MP Indra Hang Subba reviews progress of NH-10 and other highway projects in Sikkim with NHIDCL officials

In a bid to ensure uninterrupted connectivity and timely completion of highway works in Sikkim, Lok sabha MP Indra Hang Subba chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) at its headquarters in New Delhi. The meeting focused on assessing the current status and progress of projects along NH-10 and other national highways across the state.

The NHIDCL delegation was led by Manoj Kumar, Executive Director (Technical), along with U.J. Chamargore, Director (Technical); Ankush Mehta, General Manager; and Ashok Kumar Saha, Regional Officer (Sikkim). Jagdeep Singh, Executive Director (Siliguri), joined the deliberations through video conferencing.

During the session, detailed discussions were held on the ongoing challenges faced along NH-10, the primary lifeline connecting Sikkim to the rest of India. Officials highlighted recurring issues caused by frequent landslides and monsoon-induced damages, which continue to disrupt traffic and hamper infrastructure stability.

The Executive Director informed the MP that NHIDCL has finalized plans to strengthen five critical sections of the highway that are most prone to landslides. Responding to this, MP Subba directed NHIDCL to accelerate repair and restoration works, setting a target of completing them within six months, well ahead of the next monsoon season.

He emphasized the importance of close coordination between NHIDCL, local authorities, and relevant agencies to prevent project delays and ensure the long-term safety of highway users. The Executive Director also briefed about the proposal to elevate the road level near Teesta, where recurring submergence during heavy rains has hindered all-weather connectivity.

Reiterating the strategic and economic significance of NH-10, MP Subba stated that the highway is vital to Sikkim’s economy, tourism, and national security, and must remain operational at all times. He assured full cooperation and support from his office to facilitate timely execution and monitoring of the ongoing projects.

The meeting concluded with NHIDCL’s commitment to expedite all pending works and provide regular progress reports to the MP’s office, reinforcing the joint effort to improve Sikkim’s highway infrastructure through innovative and sustainable engineering practices suited to the state’s hilly terrain.