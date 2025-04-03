Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, met with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, at his office in Parliament House today, April 3 to discuss key road infrastructure projects for Sikkim. The meeting focused on critical highway developments aimed at improving connectivity and ensuring better transportation facilities for the state.

During the discussions, MP Subba extended his heartfelt gratitude to Nitin Gadkari for the swift action taken in transferring the maintenance of National Highway-10 (NH-10) to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

Stressing the importance of alternative routes, MP Subba urged the Minister to fast-track approvals for a new National Highway from Melli to Singtam and Singtam to Sevoke.

The proposed greenfield, all-weather highway, planned on the opposite hillside of the existing NH-10, is designed to ensure more reliable and uninterrupted connectivity. This initiative aims to provide a sustainable transportation network, reducing disruptions caused by frequent landslides and extreme weather conditions along NH-10.

In addition to the alternative highway, MP Subba submitted a formal request for the development of new National Highways in Soreng and Gyalshing districts, which currently lack adequate highway connectivity. He highlighted that at present, only a limited stretch of NH-510 (approximately 30 km) passes through Gyalshing, leaving a vast portion of the region underserved.

To address this issue, he proposed the following routes for consideration under the National Highway network:

Manpur to Legship via Jorthan, connecting NH-710 and NH-510.

Nayabazar–Daramdin–Sombaria–Soreng–Kaluk–Dentam–Chiwabhanjyang.

Gyalshing–Pelling–Yuksam–Tashiding–Yuksam.

MP Subba highlighted the crucial role of robust road infrastructure in Sikkim’s economic and social development, particularly in enhancing connectivity to remote and mountainous regions.