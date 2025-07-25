MP Indra Subba demands defence ministry to fast-track alternative highway to North Sikkim

In a significant move aimed at strengthening border infrastructure and ensuring year-round connectivity for North Sikkim, Lok Sabha MP Dr. Indra Hang Subba met Minister of State for Defence, Shri Sanjay Seth, in New Delhi to push for the urgent construction of an alternative highway to the region.

Dr. Subba highlighted the vulnerability of the current route from Gangtok to Zeema via Chungthang and Lachen, which is frequently blocked due to landslides and extreme weather conditions. These disruptions often isolate remote villages, affecting not just daily life but also the movement of defence forces and emergency services in this strategically sensitive area.

“The current road is not dependable. It gets blocked often due to landslides, and that causes a lot of hardship to people living in North Sikkim. This is not just a local issue—it’s a national concern,” Dr. Subba stated after the meeting.



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He informed the Defence Minister that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has already shown interest in executing the project, but urgent support and clearance from the Ministry of Defence are crucial for timely progress. He urged the Ministry to work in close coordination with the Sikkim state government to expedite approvals and resolve any administrative hurdles.

Dr. Subba emphasised that improved road connectivity is essential for national security, given the area’s proximity to international borders. He stressed that a reliable alternative highway would ensure smoother defence logistics, faster disaster response, and uninterrupted access to healthcare, education, and markets for residents of North Sikkim.

The proposed highway, once completed, is expected to significantly bolster border preparedness, while also unlocking economic and tourism opportunities for the region.

“This alternative route is not just infrastructure—it’s a lifeline,” Dr. Subba said, reiterating his commitment to ensuring better connectivity for the people of his state.

