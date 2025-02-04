Allegations of corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission’s “Har Ghar Jal” projects in Darjeeling and Kalimpong have sparked demands for a central investigation. Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has raised serious concerns over irregularities, poor planning, and substandard construction in the water supply projects, urging Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to intervene.

Bista pointed out that the projects, managed by the Neorakhola W/S & MTC Division under the West Bengal government and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, suffer from flawed planning. Many Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) lack provisions for identifying sustainable water sources, focusing instead on laying pipes and building tanks without ensuring a steady water supply. In some cases, incorrect sources have been selected, leaving projects incomplete and communities without access to water.

Another major issue highlighted by Bista is the use of substandard materials, including plastic pipes instead of durable GI or steel alternatives. Poor construction methods have raised safety concerns, particularly in the landslide-prone terrain of Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Some water tanks dating back to the British era are being falsely presented as new, while recently constructed ones use inferior materials.

The MP also criticized the West Bengal government for its failure to secure necessary forest clearances, delaying project completion in several areas. He accused the state administration of lacking an effective monitoring system, leading to unchecked corruption and mismanagement.

Having personally inspected several project sites, Bista reported widespread complaints from residents, backed by photos and videos showing poor execution.

In response, Patil assured that a Central team would be dispatched to investigate. He also announced that all states and Union Territories would be required to sign agreements ensuring better oversight of Jal Jeevan Mission projects. The government has allocated Rs 67,000 crore for the initiative, aiming to provide safe drinking water to every household in Darjeeling, Terai, and Dooars within three years.