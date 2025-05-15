The road between Lachung and Yumthang has been blocked due to a mudslide, disrupting movement for locals and tourists.

Authorities are on-site, working to clear debris. No injuries or damages have been reported so far.

According to the latest road status:

Mangan to Gangtok via Rakdung-Tintek is blocked at Namok Khola.

Mangan to Gangtok via Phodong is open only during specific hours.



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Mangan–Chungthang routes via Toong Naga, Phidang, and Sangkhalang are blocked.

Chungthang–Lachen is blocked at Munshithang.

Lachen to Thangu and Gurudongmar is open for light vehicles only.

Chungthang to Lachung is clear.

Lachung to Yumthang and Zero Point is currently open.

Travelers are advised to follow updates and avoid restricted routes. Emergency vehicles are exempt from timing restrictions. The weather remains cloudy.