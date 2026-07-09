Multiple roads blocked across Sikkim after heavy rains; NH-10 hit by fresh landslides

Heavy rainfall continued to disrupt road connectivity across Sikkim on July 9, with multiple roads blocked due to landslides and maintenance work, while fresh obstructions were reported along the crucial NH-10 corridor connecting the state with Siliguri.

According to the Sikkim Police Control Room's Road Situation Report issued on July 9, all roads under Gangtok district remain open. However, in Pakyong district, the Rorathang–Rangpo road has been blocked at Chamaray Bhir, while all other roads in the district are reported to be clear.

In Mangan district, most routes remain operational, including the roads connecting Mangan to Gangtok via Rakdung-Tintek and Phodong, as well as routes to Chungthang, Lachung, Yumthang and Gurudongmar. However, the Chungthang–Lachen road remains blocked at Taramchu. Authorities said weather conditions in the district remain cloudy.

In Namchi district, the Ravangla–Yangang road has been blocked at Gogunay, while the Phongla–Bermiok road is closed at Bedghari. Other roads in the district remain open.

Gyalshing district has also witnessed disruptions, with the Sopakha–Chiwabhanzang road and the Chongrang–Labdang road remaining blocked. The remaining road network in the district is functional.

In Soreng district, the Sombaria–Jorethang route via Tharpu Road and the Soreng–Jorethang route via Malbasey Road have been temporarily closed to facilitate maintenance work on the steel bridge over Chudharey Khola. All other roads in the district remain open.

Fresh landslides have also affected National Highway-10, the state's lifeline. The Rangpo–Siliguri stretch has been blocked at 29th Mile, Break Dara and Hanuman Mandir. Authorities have advised commuters to use the alternative route via Darjeeling–Teesta.

Meanwhile, the Rangpo–Singtam road remains blocked at 20th Mile due to a landslide. Machinery has been deployed at the site, and officials expect the road to reopen in approximately one-and-a-half hours. Until then, traffic has been diverted through the Chewribotay–Duga route.

The Rangpo–Rorathang road also remains blocked at Chemaray Vir.

The Sikkim Police have advised commuters to check the latest road updates before undertaking travel, as persistent rainfall continues to trigger landslides and road blockages across the state.