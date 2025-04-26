A family in Kamrang, Sikkim’s Namchi district, is grieving after a meal of wild mushrooms led to a tragic death and serious illnesses.

On April 24, Kiran Limboo (37), filed an FIR at Namchi Police Station, reporting that his elder brother’s family fell ill after eating mushrooms days earlier, on April 22.

The FIR, numbered 14/2025 under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, states that Manu Rai Limboo (35), collected wild mushrooms from a nearby forest and cooked them for dinner.

The family, including Man Bahadur Limboo (45); Bina Maya Rai; (45); and Lidya Limboo (7), ate the meal and soon felt sick. They were treated at District Hospital Namchi and sent home that night. But on April 23, their condition worsened, and they returned to the hospital.

Manu Rai Limboo passed away, while the others were sent to STNM Hospital, Gangtok for urgent care.

Police found no signs of foul play. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate conducted an inquest and an autopsy was performed before the body was returned to the family.

Two people were detained for questioning under Section 35 of BNSS, 2023.