Ajit Kumar Ranjan (IAS), Deputy Commissioner of Wokha on December 7 issued a final notice to all concerned individuals regarding the removal of compensated structures along NH-2 within Wokha district. The initial notice was issued on June 21, 2023.

The encroachment on National Highway land, whether of a permanent or temporary nature, poses a significant concern for traffic management, operational efficiency, and future upgrade projects. Additionally, such encroachment is considered an offense under Section 29 of the National Highway Act 1956 and Section 447 of the Indian Penal Code.

This final notice serves as a directive to all individuals who have trespassed on the National Highway to promptly remove or vacate the structures/plots within 10 days from the date of this order. Failure to comply within the stipulated time frame will result in the removal of structures by force without any further notice.