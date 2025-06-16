The Namchi District Police in Sikkim have reported significant progress in tackling drug-related activities, largely due to the cooperation of the local public. Over the past month, more than 14 NDPS/SADA criminal cases have been registered, highlighting a concerted effort to curb drug peddling in the region. This initiative marks a pivotal shift in community policing, showcasing the power of collective action.

In a span of just one month, Namchi police have succeeded in arresting more than 20 drug peddlers and detaining over 60 small peddlers. The police attribute this success to the valuable information provided by the public, underscoring the importance of community involvement in maintaining societal safety. The dismantling of these networks has significantly disrupted illegal activities, contributing to a safer environment.

The introduction of an information helpline, mobile number 90462-45044, has proven instrumental in this initiative. This helpline has facilitated the public's ability to report suspected drug activity, allowing the police to act swiftly and effectively. The ease of access to this resource has empowered citizens to take an active role in safeguarding their community.

The Namchi District Police have expressed their gratitude to the public for their collaboration, which has been pivotal in dismantling drug distribution networks. This collective effort is viewed as a crucial step towards creating a safer environment in Namchi.

Karma Gyamtso Bhutia, SSP of Namchi District, emphasised the ongoing commitment to this collaboration, hoping for continued public support to further enhance societal safety. The police remain hopeful that such cooperation will persist for the betterment of the community, fostering a long-term partnership between the police and the public.