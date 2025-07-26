Sikkim cops bust major drug haul in Namchi; 24-year-old held

Sikkim's Namchi police has recovered a significant quantity of contraband substance from a 24-year-old resident of Mamley village.

The operation, carried out following a specific tip-off, is being seen as a strong message by the police under their ongoing crackdown campaign against drug peddling under the tagline #TimetoHunt.

According to police officials, the accused has been identified as Adon Chettri, son of Kazi Man Chettri, a resident of Mamley in Namchi.

Based on credible intelligence input, a swift and well-coordinated operation was launched by the local police team, resulting in the recovery of a substantial amount of illegal substance from his possession.

The contraband, suspected to be a narcotic substance under the purview of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, has been seized and sealed for forensic examination. Authorities have withheld further details on the exact quantity and type of drug, citing the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation.

A case has been formally registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act at the Namchi Police Station. The police confirmed that the investigation is currently underway.