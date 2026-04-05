Namita Gokhale to highlight Himalayan folktales at Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival 2026

Renowned author and literary curator Namita Gokhale will participate in the second edition of the Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival (SALF 2026), scheduled to be held in Gangtok from April 26 to 28, organisers said. The festival will take place at Ridge Park and is expected to bring together writers, scholars and readers for a series of literary and cultural engagements.



SALF 2026 is being organised by the Student’s Welfare Board in collaboration with Teamwork Arts and the Government of Sikkim. Conceived as an initiative of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, the festival seeks to create a platform for literary exchange while showcasing the cultural diversity of the Himalayan region.



Over the course of three days, the festival will feature panel discussions, workshops and storytelling sessions, with a focus on literature, folklore and contemporary narratives. The choice of Ridge Park, a prominent open space leading up to the Palace gate in Gangtok, is aimed at providing a public-facing and accessible venue for the event.



Gokhale’s participation is expected to add depth to the festival’s programming. A co-director of the Jaipur Literature Festival and a key figure behind Bhutan’s Mountain Echoes festival, she has been associated with several international literary initiatives that foreground regional voices within global conversations.



The festival will also foreground the literary traditions of Sikkim, including works in Bhutia, Lepcha and Limboo, while engaging with broader themes such as biodiversity, ecological concerns and cultural memory. Organisers said the event aims to encourage dialogue between local communities and a wider readership.



Gokhale, whose work frequently engages with Himalayan identity and storytelling traditions, is expected to speak on the importance of documenting oral histories and lived experiences. Emphasising the role of younger generations, she said that communities should take pride in their narratives and continue to preserve them.



Her recent editorial projects include Voices in the Wind: Folktales, Folklore and Spirit Stories from the Himalaya, co-edited with Malashri Lal, which brings together a wide range of myths, legends and ecological narratives from across the Himalayan region. She has also co-edited The Whispering Mountains: Marvellous Folktales from the Himalayas, a collection aimed at preserving traditional knowledge systems and storytelling practices.



With a growing interest in literature from the Northeast, festivals such as SALF are increasingly being seen as platforms that connect regional voices with national and international audiences. The 2026 edition is expected to further strengthen this engagement by bringing together diverse perspectives on literature, culture and identity.