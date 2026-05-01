Nathu La route in Sikkim to host Kailash Manasarovar Yatra from June; online registration opens

The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra will be held between June and August this year via the Nathu La Pass route in Sikkim and Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on April 30, announcing the opening of online registrations.

According to the MEA, the pilgrimage will be conducted in coordination with the Chinese government, with a total of 20 batches planned for 2026. Ten batches will comprise 50 pilgrims each, while the remaining will travel via the alternate route.

The ministry said applications must be submitted online through the official portal, with the entire registration and selection process made fully digital. No physical submission of documents is required, and all communication will be handled through the website.

“The selection of pilgrims will be conducted through a fair, computer-generated, random and gender-balanced process,” the MEA said, adding that applicants can opt for either of the two routes or apply for both with a priority preference.

The last date for registration is May 19.

The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra holds deep religious significance, especially for Hindus who consider Mount Kailash the abode of Lord Shiva. It is also revered by Jains and Buddhists.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to 555 pilgrims undertaking the Yatra, highlighting efforts to improve facilities for devotees and promote religious tourism.

(Inputs from ANI)