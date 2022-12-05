The National Conference on ‘Nalanda Buddhism: Re-tracing the Source in the Footsteps of Acharyas: from Nalanda to Himalayas and Beyond’ was organised by the Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Traditions (IHCNBT) in collaboration with the Ecclesiastical Department, Government of Sikkim here at Chintan Bhawan in Gangtok on December 5.

The inaugural session of the day-long conference was chaired by the Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Arun K. Upreti, as Chief Guest along with the Minister of Ecclesiastical Department, Government of Sikkim, Sonam Lama, as the guest of honour.

The programme was attended by Vice President, IHCNBT, Delhi, Ven. Khen Rinpoche Jangchup Choeden, Vice President, IHCNBT, Delhi, Ven. Geshe Lama Chosphel Zotpa, former Principal, SIHNS Sheda & Chief Abbot, Tashiding Monastery, Sikkim, Ven. Khenchen Lha Tshering, Secretary, Ecclesiastical Department, Government of Sikkim, Dr. Passang D. Phempu, General Secretary, IHCNBT, New Delhi, Maling Gombu, and Adhyaksha, North, Kado Lepcha, along with esteemed scholars and dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Sikkim Legislative Assembly Speaker Arun K. Upreti, said that the IHCNBT is a premier National Sangha body of the country with the membership of all Indian Himalayan Rinpoches, Khenpos, and other monastic communities who have been continuously working for the preservation, promotion, and development of Nalanda Buddhism in the Indian trans-Himalayan region.

The Himalayan region from Tawang, Sikkim, Lahoul-Spiti, Kinauur, Uttrakhand to Ladakh, is a rich repository of the cultural heritage of Nalanda Buddhist traditions that in the current times are undergoing a rapid transformation in the polity, culture, and socio-economic changes leading to strategic challenges in the Himalayan region, he added.

Upreti stated that the national conference on ‘Nalanda Buddhism -Re-tracing the source in the Footsteps of the Acharyas: From Nalanda to Himalayas and beyond’ will play a key role in retelling Buddhism’s expansive history and in tracing its source to reflect on the foundations.

He expressed hope that the conference will have a positive impact on the present and future generations to understand the wise words of the Buddha and further assimilate our societies in the trans-Himalayan region.

Minister of Ecclesiastical Department, Government of Sikkim, Sonam Lama, in his address, extended gratitude to the Sangha community for their active and collective efforts in preserving and promoting the teachings of the Buddha passed down from generation to generation.

He shared that the conference will create opportunities to re-connect the social engagement between monastic and lay communities while redefining the role of monastics in the 21st century. He further assured full support of the State government for the holistic development of the Sangha community.

In his keynote address, Vice President, IHCNBT, Delhi, Ven. Khen Rinpoche Jangchup Choeden, extended deep gratitude to the IHCNBT and the Ecclesiastical Department, Government of Sikkim for taking initiatives to address the crucial issues of preservation, promotion, and propagation of the precious Nalanda traditions, keeping in view the lurking danger of extinction and loss of the great repository of precious human wisdom accumulated over the past thousands of years.

He further urged the various Himalayan cultural and religious organisations from the pan-Himalayan region to radiate and resonate similar spirit and enthusiasm to revive the ancient Nalanda traditions of Buddhism.

Highlighting the significant growth in the literacy rate among Himalayan people in general and particularly among women of the Himalayan region, Ven. Khen Rinpoche stressed the need to revisit the old modes of propagation and practice of Dharma and search for new ways and methods more appropriate to contemporary people.

He added that such conferences on Himalayan culture and religion will offer a platform for complete and thorough discussions, coupled with an in-depth understanding of the subject matter would help achieve common benefits for the Himalayan region and the wider world.

The inaugural session was also addressed by Vice President, IHCNBT, Delhi, Ven. Geshe Lama Chosphel Zotpa, and former Principal, SIHNS Sheda & Chief Abbot, Tashiding Monastery, Sikkim, Ven. Khenchen Lha Tshering, wherein they delved into the history of Nalanda Buddhism while sharing the activities of the Himalayan Buddhist communities.

The conference also featured in-depth sessions on ‘Nalanda Buddhism: In the Footsteps of 17 Panditas of Nalanda’ and ‘Nalanda Buddhism: In the Footsteps of Guru Padmasambhava in the Himalayas’ conducted by esteemed scholars and guests.