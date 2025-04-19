BJP Sikkim spokesperson Passang Gyali Sherpa spoke on the ongoing National Herald case and clarified the party's stance on the matter. In a video message, Sherpa said that the National Herald case, which has garnered significant attention in recent months was not initiated by the BJP.

"The National Herald case is not a case filed by the BJP," Sherpa said. "This case dates back to 2012 when it was first brought before a trial court, and since then, it has been pursued by the judiciary. The Congress Party, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, have tried to create a false narrative, claiming that the case was fabricated against them."

Sherpa said that the case, initially filed in 2012, had faced multiple legal challenges from the Congress Party, including attempts to remove their names from the proceedings in 2015. However, both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court refused to dismiss the case, citing the need for further investigation into allegations of corruption and financial misconduct.

Sherpa further said that, in 2025, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a charge sheet in connection with the case, naming UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi as the primary accused. The charge sheet revealed evidence suggesting that Associated Journals Ltd., the publisher of National Herald, had received an illegal 90 crore rupees from the Congress Party, in violation of the Representation of People Act and the Income Tax Act.

According to Sherpa, the Congress Party had illegally funneled money into Associated Journals Ltd., which was later bailed out through money laundering. The company was eventually restructured as Young Indian Limited, with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as its main owners.

"We want to make it clear that the judiciary in India is independent and working on the basis of justice. The Congress Party must prove its innocence in court, instead of blaming the BJP," Sherpa said.