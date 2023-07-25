National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim has embraced the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is working tirelessly to realise its objectives, remarked Prof Mahesh Chandra Govil, Director- NIT Sikkim.

Speaking at the event, Prof Govil said that three years ago the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to reality in the form of NEP 2020.

The policy that comes under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, acting as a beacon of change, has been guiding our education system towards holistic development, innovation, and inclusivity, he added.

Addressing the press on the occasion, Prof Govil elaborated on the transformative journey of NIT, Sikkim with regards to the implementation of the NEP-2020.

He highlighted the important features of the new education policy that have helped in bringing significant improvement in higher education in the institute.

Prof. Govil noted that the 2020 education policy has recognized the importance of holistic development, and fostering a well-rounded education. It has encouraged the integration of co-curricular activities and vocational training, nurturing students' physical, emotional, and intellectual growth. He informed that the Institute has revised the curriculum and syllabus of all undergraduate and postgraduate programs in accordance with National Education Policy 2020. The revised syllabi were finalized after extensive consultations with industries, researchers, and faculty members of renowned CFTs. Significant emphasis has been placed on research-based, skill-oriented learning. Some of the key changes in the revised curriculum and Syllabi include:



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Introduction of disruptive technologies- Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML), Quantum Computing, a course on Entrepreneurship and start-up across the engineering disciplines

An audit course on Professional Practice to impart soft skills to the students and to encourage them to solve societal problems using technology.

Adoption of a one-credit course initiated by ‘The Art of Living’ based on the concept of Lok Vidya (promotion of traditional arts) to make students mentally, physically, and emotionally strong and help with stress management amongst the youngsters.

Talking about the steps taken by NIT, Sikkim to promote research and innovation in line with the goal of NEP 2020, Prof. Mahesh Chandra Govil outlined that NIT, Sikkim has signed a Memorandum of Understandings(MoU) with leading academic institutes and industries, such as IIT Delhi, IIT Roorkee, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, MNIT Jaipur, University of Delhi, DRDO, NHIDCL, TCG Life Sciences for academic and research collaborations in the area of mutual interest. The Institute has also planned to create a “Centre of Excellence” featuring state-of-the-art infrastructure and sophisticated instrumental facilities to further innovation and research activities, he mentioned.

Director, NIT- Sikkim Prof. Mahesh Chandra Govil also elaborated on the initiatives undertaken by the institute for the professional development of teachers. He noted that the institute has been conducting regular training programs and workshops to equip teachers with the latest pedagogical techniques and educational practices. A weeklong online Faculty Development Program (FDP) was organized by the Institute in collaboration with AICTE, New Delhi, inviting the distinguished speaker on NEP under the theme “NEP 2020- Towards Holistic Education”.

The main objective was to enhance the knowledge of Faculty and Staff on opportunities and associated challenges related to the implementation of NEP 2020.

Referring to the steps taken by the institute towards integrating technology into classrooms and bridging the digital divide, Prof Govil informed that the pandemic served as an unexpected catalyst for this transformation, pushing us to embrace online learning.

As a result, virtual classrooms, digital resources, and online assessments have become more prevalent, enabling students from remote areas to access quality education. Despite being operative from the temporary campus, the Institute has been able to build adequate digital infrastructure.

During the event, Prof Govil also underlined the efforts undertaken by NIT-Sikkim towards ‘Equity and Inclusive Education’. These include:

The faculty members of the institute visit nearby educational institutes, and villages to impart quality teaching, and career counselling for the underprivileged section of the society.

Providing laboratory facilities to schools, colleges, polytechnics, and engineering institutes of the state.

Arranging visits of school children to the Institute regularly to create awareness about engineering, science, and technological advances among them.

Mentoring local schools such as JNV Ravangla, JNV Phodong.

Fee waiver for socially and economically underprivileged students

Realising the importance of international exposure, collaboration, and exchange in enhancing the quality of education, promoting research and innovation, and preparing students for global challenges, NIT-Sikkim has undertaken various steps. Some of these are as follows:

NIT Sikkim has signed an MoU with Universities in Canada for student/faculty exchange, joint research projects, etc.

Students are permitted to go on yearlong internship/project work to foreign Institutes/universities/ industries.

Faculty members are working on several collaborative research works with international organizations.

Prof. Mahesh Chandra Govil emphasised that NIT Sikkim has formulated several strategies to promote regional languages and culture as envisioned by NEP- 2020. One of the key initiatives is to translate literary works written in regional languages by the scholars of Sikkim to Hindi and English. In collaboration with AICTE, faculty members of the Institute have already translated several engineering textbooks into regional languages.

In his concluding remarks, Prof Govil remarked that the National Education Policy 2020 has completed three years of implementation, and its impact on India's education landscape has been substantial. From promoting holistic development and skill-oriented learning to integrating technology and fostering inclusivity, NEP-2020 has laid a strong foundation for a progressive education system and indigenous technologies. However, the journey towards achieving the policy's vision is ongoing, requiring continued dedication and collaborative efforts from all stakeholders. He said that as an important stakeholder, NIT Sikkim is fully committed to build upon the successes of NEP-2020 and work towards an inclusive, innovative, and globally competitive education system that empowers every student at the Institute to realize their full potential. The Institute is excited to showcase its achievements in the upcoming event at New Delhi on 29th and 30th July 2023 to commemorate third anniversary of NEP-2020, he added further.