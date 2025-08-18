Sikkim Governor flags in national integration tour at Raj Bhavan

The flag in ceremony of the National Integration Tour, 2025 was held at the Aashirwad Hall, Raj Bhavan, on August 18, wherein Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur graced the occasion as the chief guest. Also present were the GOC of 17 Mountain Division, Major General M. S. Rathore (SM, VSM), senior Army officers, 20 participating engineering students from SMIT, and other distinguished guests.

The National Integration Tour was organised by the Indian Army under the banner Mission Sadhbhavana, the tour commenced on 9th August 2025 from Gangtok Libing Helipad and concluded at Raj Bhavan today. This aim of this initiative is to connect students from border areas with the national mainstream and familiarize them with India’s rich cultural diversity, technological advancements and innovations.

During the tour, the students visited prominent technological and cultural cities such as Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Hyderabad. They also toured reputed technological institutions such as ISRO, Infosys, Bharat Electronics, Biocon, Hyderabad IT Hub and Ramoji Film City where they had the opportunity to interact with the leading industry experts and innovators.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor highlighted that the National Integration Tour is not merely an educational tour but a vision that connects the youth with the soul of India. He described the youth as the torchbearers of Viksit Bharat @2047 envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged them to contribute actively towards the collective goal of every Indian.

He further noted that for many students from rural Sikkim, this initiative gives them a first experiences of air travel, metro journeys, and visits to major urban centers. Through this program, the youth were introduced to the diverse cultures and languages of India. He emphasized that the yatra instilled confidence, national pride, and collective responsibility, while also showcased the Army’s role beyond border security—as a force for social upliftment and youth empowerment.

The Governor also remarked that soldiers not only guard the nation’s frontiers but also nurture hope and shape the future of the upcoming generation. He called upon the students to share their experiences within their communities and to play a proactive role in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Expressing appreciation, the Governor commended Major General M. S. Rathore and the Indian Army for this initiative, describing it as a step towards strengthening national unity, harmony, and inclusivity.

The ceremony concluded with a pledge towards nation-building, encouraging youth to apply their knowledge and experiences for the betterment of society. On the occasion, students shared their experiences and inspirations from the yatra.

Further, the Governor also felicitated the students with special souvenirs in recognition of their participation and contribution.

Earlier, the students also shared their experiences from their visits to the technologically advanced institutions and landmarks of Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Hyderabad.