Earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Sikkim after a 7.1 magnitude quake jolted Nepal on January 7, early morning.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a distance of approximately 201 km from Tadong.

The National Centre for Seismology stated that the earthquake was located at latitude 28.86E and longitude 87.51N.

Nepal's Kathmandu was hit by the strong tremors around 6:50 am.

People came out of their houses for safety. There are no reports of any damage so far due to the earthquake.

The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring districts. However, details of the earthquake, including the magnitude, are not known yet.

Strong tremors were also reported across Delhi-NCR and several parts of North India, including Bihar.

Emergency response teams in India and in Nepal are on high alert.