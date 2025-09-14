Nepal man held in Sikkim for entering without Inner Line Permit, carrying forged Indian IDs

A man from Nepal been arrested in East Sikkim for illegal entry and possession of forged Indian identity documents, in a case that has raised serious security concerns along the Indo-Nepal border.





The accused, identified as Rajesh Biswakarma, a resident of Mechinagar in Nepal’s Jhapa district, was detained in Rumtek, a designated Protected Area, on Saturday. Officials confirmed that Biswakarma had entered without a valid Inner Line Permit (ILP) and was found carrying multiple forged Indian identification cards under the name “Sanu Pradhan.” His true identity was established using his Nepal National ID.





Police have registered a case under the Foreigners Act, 1946, and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of the forged documents and his purpose for entering the restricted zone.





Authorities noted that the arrest comes at a time when Nepal has witnessed heightened unrest, including recent jailbreaks and protests driven by the country’s Gen Z movement. The development has prompted security agencies to intensify vigilance in border regions and restricted zones of Sikkim.





Officials further reiterated that entry into Rumtek, being a Protected Area, is strictly regulated and permitted only with valid ILPs issued by competent authorities.