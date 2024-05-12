The Ambassador of Nepal to India, H.E. Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma, along with his spouse, Mrs. Kalpana Sharma, arrived in Sikkim today. Their visit to the state is in conjunction with the 38th Board Meeting of the India Nepal Foundation, scheduled from May 12th to 14th, 2024.

Upon their arrival at the Rangpo Facilitation Centre, the esteemed guests were warmly received by several dignitaries, including Mr. Thendup Lepcha, SDM Rangpo, Mr. Sanjiv Khati, President Rangpo Nagar Panchayat, and Mrs. Sushma Pradhan, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department, among others.

The purpose of H.E. Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma's visit to Sikkim is to participate in the aforementioned board meeting, which is significant for fostering bilateral relations and promoting cultural exchange between India and Nepal. This event serves as a platform for discussing various collaborative initiatives aimed at strengthening the ties between the two nations.

The presence of the Nepalese Ambassador underscores the importance of diplomatic engagement and cooperation between Nepal and India, particularly in the context of regional development and mutual interests. As the meeting progresses, it is expected to yield fruitful outcomes that contribute to the continued growth and prosperity of both countries.

As the 38th Board Meeting of the India Nepal Foundation unfolds over the next few days, stakeholders and participants eagerly anticipate constructive discussions and outcomes that further enhance the longstanding friendship and partnership between India and Nepal.