New association launched to advocate for christian scheduled castes in Sikkim

The All Sikkim Ishai Kami Damai Sharki Welfare Association was officially launched today to protect the rights and promote the welfare of Christian Scheduled Caste communities in Sikkim.

The organisation aims to tackle socio-economic challenges faced by these communities and push for their inclusion in state and central welfare schemes.

At the launch, representatives of the Association said that while Christian Scheduled Castes in Sikkim were historically covered under Article 341 and Article 371F of the Constitution, they currently remain excluded from some modern welfare programs.

“We have been seeking proper recognition and access to benefits under the Weaker Section Society,” the Association said, stressing that their mission goes beyond social welfare to ensure equal opportunities and protections for community members.

The new organisation also underlined the need to preserve cultural identity and promote economic development. By focusing on education, employment, and social empowerment programs, the Association plans to help community members actively contribute to Sikkim’s overall growth.