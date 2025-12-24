New springtail species discovered in Sikkim, first of its genus in India

Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India have identified a new species of Collembola in the high-altitude regions of Sikkim, marking the first record of the genus Neelus from India.

The discovery, announced on December 1, highlights the ecological significance of the Eastern Himalayas, a region recognised as a global biodiversity hotspot. The newly described species, Neelus sikkimensis, increases the worldwide count of the genus to eight.

The study was carried out by the Apterygota Section of the Zoological Survey of India, led by Gurupada Mandal with researcher Kusumendra Kumar Suman. Their findings were published in the peer-reviewed Journal of the Entomological Research Society.

According to the researchers, Neelus sikkimensis has an extremely small body and specialised features that allow it to survive deep within soil and moss layers at high elevations. These adaptations reflect the unique ecological pressures of mountain environments.

Collembola, commonly known as springtails, play a key role in maintaining soil health and nutrient cycling. Dhriti Banerjee, director of the Zoological Survey of India, said such discoveries underline the importance of documenting lesser-known microfauna, which are essential to the functioning of terrestrial ecosystems.

The finding adds to India’s growing entomological record and reinforces the need for continued scientific exploration in fragile Himalayan habitats.