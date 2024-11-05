Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba expressed his appreciation today for the transfer of the NH 10 stretch from Rangpo to Sevoke to the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), as officially announced in a Gazette Notification by the Government of India on October 29, 2024. This significant move is seen as a fulfillment of a long-standing demand from the people and the government of Sikkim.

Speaking to reporters, Subba stated the importance of this development for the state, stating, "On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I welcome the transfer of this crucial highway section, which is not only vital for our connectivity but also for our tourism sector." He extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for their roles in making this transfer a reality.

The transfer of the 52.10 km stretch to NHIDCL is particularly noteworthy, coming just months after the Sikkim government, led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, officially requested this change. Subba has actively pursued this issue since taking office earlier this year, submitting multiple memorandums to central ministers advocating for the transfer from the West Bengal Public Works Department to NHIDCL.

"This transfer is a milestone for Sikkim and exemplifies the strong relationship between our state government and the central leadership," he remarked. Subba underscored that NH 10 serves as the lifeline for Sikkim, a border state that attracts numerous tourists each year. With its management now under a central agency, he assured residents that they can expect timely repairs, maintenance, and improved overall conditions of the highway.

The MP acknowledged that the tourism sector, which suffered setbacks this season due to highway issues, stands to benefit greatly from this transfer. He expressed confidence that NHIDCL will meet the expectations of Sikkim’s residents regarding highway maintenance. "While the highway is currently vulnerable and prone to closures, we hope that with NHIDCL’s expertise and resources, NH 10 will soon be more resilient against natural disruptions," he said.

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