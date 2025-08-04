Sikkim’s NH‑10 shut for three days as monsoon landslides trigger major repairs

The National Highway 10 (NH10) will remain completely closed to vehicular traffic for three days, from 8 pm on August 3 until 6 pm on August 6, following landslides and road cave-ins at multiple points along the route

A critical crack was spotted on the highway, officials said. The crack developed on the highway in West Bengal's Kalimpong district.

Due to safety considerations, it was shut at 8 pm on August 3, between Coronation Bridge and Chitrey.

The highway will remain shut till 6 pm on August 6, and by that time, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is hoping to complete the repair works, officials said.

The disaster-prone highway connects Sikkim's capital Gangtok to West Bengal's Siliguri at the foothills.

The closure of the highway is also expected to affect traffic to Kalimpong.

The Kalimpong Police have asked small vehicles heading to Gangtok from Siliguri to take alternative routes, via Damdim-Gorubathan-Lava-Alagarah and Bagrakote-Lava-Alagarah.

However, the movement of heavy vehicles between Siliguri and Gangtok has been stopped.