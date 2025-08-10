Sikkim's NH-10 faces traffic restrictions: Heavy vehicles banned for two days

The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has issued an important notice regarding traffic on a section of National Highway 10 (NH-10) that runs from Sikkim's Sevoke to Rangpo.

According to the official order from the Highway Administrator, vehicles carrying heavy goods will not be allowed to travel on the stretch between kilometer 20 (near 27th Mile) and kilometer 27 (Teesta Bazaar) for two days starting from the night of August 9.

The traffic restriction will begin at 10:00 PM on August 9 and will remain in place until 10 pm on August 11, 2025. The order has been issued as a safety measure to protect vehicles and travelers on this particular section of the highway. It is expected that this decision was taken due to concerns about road conditions or other risks that could affect the safe movement of heavy trucks in this area.

The NHIDCL has requested the district administration of the affected areas to help manage the flow of traffic during this period. Authorities are expected to arrange alternate routes or traffic diversions to ensure smooth movement for other vehicles.

The order also asks for police support to regulate traffic near vulnerable points to avoid any problems for commuters and transporters.