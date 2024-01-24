The National Institute of Technology Sikkim on January 24 announced on microblogging site X that it has successfully digitized and published a staggering 8,075 academic awards on the National Academic Depository (NAD) over the past eight years.

The National Institute of Technology Sikkim revealed that they have digitized 792 degrees and 7,283 mark sheets, placing them at the forefront of academic innovation. This feat is complemented by 892 students now possessing their Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) IDs.

The institution's commitment to embracing technological advancements in education is further highlighted by its ranking based on the number of years published on the NAD. NIT Sikkim takes the lead with an impressive eight years, surpassing other notable institutions. Shri Ramasamy Memorial University and Sikkim Manipal University, both at seven years, closely follow NIT Sikkim in this academic digitization journey.

The rankings continue with Sikkim University, Khangchendzonga State University, Board of Open Schooling and Skill Education and Medhavi Skills University each contributing to the collective effort of enhancing the accessibility and authenticity of academic records.

The National Academic Depository (NAD) stands as a visionary initiative to create a comprehensive online repository for all academic awards. Functioning as a 24x7 online storehouse, NAD securely stores digitally transformed certificates, diplomas, degrees, mark-sheets, and other academic awards from various institutions, boards, and eligibility assessment bodies.

Beyond mere storage, NAD ensures easy access and retrieval of academic awards while providing validation and guaranteeing their authenticity.