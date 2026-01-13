NITI Aayog Vice Chairman arrives in Sikkim for Frontier State Development Workshop

Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Suman K. Bery, accompanied by Member Professor Ramesh Chand, arrived in Sikkim on Tuesday, January 13 on an official visit to the state.



The high-level delegation was received at the Rangpo Tourist Facilitation Centre by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Rangpo, Sujata Subba, along with Joint Secretary, Home Department, Praneet Pradhan, marking the formal commencement of the visit.



The NITI Aayog delegation is scheduled to remain in the state from January 13 to January 16, 2026, during which they will attend the “Frontier State Development Workshop: Focus on North East.” The workshop aims to deliberate on region-specific challenges, development priorities, and policy frameworks tailored to frontier and North Eastern states.



During their stay, the delegation will also participate in a series of official meetings and programme-based engagements, focusing on development planning, policy formulation, and strategic initiatives to accelerate inclusive and sustainable growth in the region. The visit is expected to facilitate deeper coordination between the Centre and the state on key developmental agendas impacting the North East.