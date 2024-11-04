A youth from Sikkim is at the center of controversy following an alleged assault by a traffic police officer in Berhampur, Odisha.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Superintendent of Police of Berhampur Saravana Vivek addressed the situation, confirming the youth's origins. "Yes, the youth is from Sikkim, and he is currently doing fine. There are no reported injuries," he stated. This clarification comes after initial reports suggested the youth had suffered a head injury.

Superintendent Vivek said, "The doctors indicated that he was experiencing alcoholic delirium due to excessive alcohol consumption, rather than any assault. Initially, he was unconscious, which made it difficult to ascertain the cause of his condition. After thorough medical examination, it was confirmed that there is no brain damage or any serious injuries. The doctors have assured us that he is completely fine now."

Despite these findings, the local police are proceeding with caution and have initiated an internal inquiry into the incident. "An Additional Superintendent of Police is anchoring the investigation. We will take strict action if any wrongdoing is identified," he said.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Wegen Sherpa, a divyang youth, was allegedly assaulted by a traffic cop in Gopalpur, leaving him in a critical condition.

According to local reports, Sherpa was enjoying a holiday with friends at Gopalpur beach when their group was stopped by traffic police for a routine check, typically including helmet verification and drunk driving inspections. As they were returning home, a traffic cop allegedly struck Sherpa on the head with a lathi, rendering him unconscious. Eyewitnesses reported that he immediately vomited blood and appeared unresponsive for several hours.

Following the alleged assault, Sherpa was initially taken to Berhampur MKCG Medical College for treatment before being transferred to AIIMS in Bhubaneswar, where he is currently under medical care.

Also Read: Divyang youth from Sikkim allegedly assaulted by traffic cop in Odisha