In a press release, the non-teaching staff of Sikkim University expressed their concern over the recent protest organized by the Sikkim University Student's Association (SUSA). The staff highlighted the need for a balanced perspective on the issue and shared their side of the story, shedding light on the disregard for university rules and regulations.

The protest, which took place on May 10th, involved students gathering in front of the administrative building and directing personal insults at university staff members. The non-teaching staff members were unjustly portrayed as inefficient and unqualified, causing distress among their families and friends. The protest escalated to the point of holding staff members hostage, hindering their personal lives and damaging university property.

The non-teaching staff emphasized their commitment to the betterment of the university despite the challenges they face due to understaffing. They stressed the importance of responsible exercise of freedom of speech, highlighting the need to respect the safety, dignity, and well-being of others.

In response to the incident, a disciplinary committee has been formed by the university to investigate the matter and take appropriate action. Two students involved in misbehavior and manhandling of staff members have been suspended pending the inquiry.

The SUSA issued a press release on May 16th, setting a "deadline" for the university to dissolve the disciplinary committee and revoke the suspension of the students. In anticipation of potential unrest, the university staff worked from home on May 17th to ensure their safety and security.

The non-teaching staff unequivocally condemned the violent and unparliamentary behavior of the protesting students. They expressed their unwavering support for the staff members who were subjected to distressing circumstances. The staff acknowledged the dedication and commitment of their colleagues in creating a nurturing learning environment for the students.

The non-teaching staff urged the students to prioritize their studies, resume classes, and not be influenced by anti-social elements aiming to disrupt the functioning of the university. They emphasized the university administration's commitment to open dialogue and collaboration with the students to ensure progress, resilience, and academic excellence.