Sukanta Majumdar, West Bengal BJP president and Union Minister has suggested incorporating North Bengal into the Northeastern states. The proposal, presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to boost development in the region by increasing access to central schemes.

Majumdar, who represents Balurghat, cited similarities between North Bengal and the Northeast as justification for the move. He expressed confidence that the state government would have minimal objections to the proposal.

The suggestion has sparked a heated political debate. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray strongly opposed the idea, labelling it "secessionist" and unconstitutional. Ray accused Majumdar of threatening West Bengal's integrity and claimed the Prime Minister lacks the authority to approve such proposals.

TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta escalated the controversy, branding the BJP as "anti-Bengal" and vowing to resist any attempts to divide the state. "Bengal has endured partition before, and we will not allow it to happen again," Dutta stated, pledging to protect the state's sovereignty.

This proposal echoes a similar call made in 2021 by former BJP MP John Barla, who advocated for North Bengal to become a separate union territory or state.