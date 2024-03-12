North East Zone announces Squad for Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal Multi-Day Trophy
The North East Zone Selection Committee announced the squad of North East Zone for the upcoming Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2023-24.
The North East Zone Selection Committee announced the squad of North East Zone for the upcoming Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2023-24.
The North East Zone is competing in the tournament for the first time.
The tournament will commence on March 28, 2024. The North East Zone team will compete against the East Zone in the first quarterfinal, commencing on March 28, 2024.
The semi-finals are slated to begin on April 3 with the final match scheduled for April 9.
The women’s red-ball cricket is making a return to India’s domestic calendar after six years. The move comes after the Indian women's team's return to Test cricket.
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The selection committee convened on March 9, 2024, at TajVivanta, Guwahati to finalize the squad.
Chaired by Tika Subba, President, Sikkim Cricket Association and Zonal Convener, the meeting had the presence ofMamonMajumdar, Councillor, Apex Council, BCCI, and executives and selectors from the North East State associations of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.
After thorough discussions and evaluations, the committee has finalised a 15-member squad. These players represent the States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim. A fair and comprehensive assessment was ensured by the selectors during the selection process.
We extend best wishes to the selected players and express confidence in their ability to represent the region with pride and determination in the Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2023-24.
NE ZONE SQUAD
AbhiNabam – Arunachal Pradesh
Debasmita Dutta (Captain) – Meghalaya
LeezamitLepcha – Sikkim
LalrinfeliPautu – Mizoram
Monica Lyngdoh – Meghalaya
NingthoujamMonica Devi (VC) – Manipur
NabamYapu – Arunachal Pradesh
PC Vansangzuali – Mizoram
PreetikaChettri – Sikkim
Purni Maya Gurung – Sikkim
Samayita Roy Prodhan – Sikkim
Sariba Khan – Meghalaya
SentilemlaImsong – Nagaland
ThoudamMangalsana – Manipur
ThoudamNiruta – Manipur
SUPPORT STAFF
Team Manager – Lalruthuama (Mizoram)
Coach – SonamPaldenBhutia (Sikkim)
Assistant Coach – WaikhomGanga Devi (Manipur)
Physio – Wangshila Jamir (Nagaland)
S &C Coach – DarisheshaMawroh (Meghalaya)
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