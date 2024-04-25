In response to a temporary bridge collapse due to flooding in the Teesta River, vehicular movement in North Sikkim has been disrupted, leading to new restrictions under Section 34(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The damaged bridge at Toong has caused a halt in traffic between Mangan and Chungthang via Toong-Naga. The only alternate route, through Sangkalang-Saffo-Shipgyer, is narrow and not suitable for two-way traffic. This has resulted in heavy traffic congestion, raising concerns of potential disasters.

To ensure the safety of vehicular traffic and prevent mishaps along this narrow route, Hem Kumar Chettri, SCS, District Collector-cum-Magistrate of Mangan District, has issued the following orders:

1. From 5:00 am to 8:30 am, vehicles will move from Chungthang to Sankalang via Saffo/Shipgyer. After the last downward-bound vehicle reaches Sangkalang, the Police will inform their counterparts at Chungthang.

2. Between 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, vehicles will travel from Sankalang to Chungthang via Saffo/Shipgyer. After the last upward-bound vehicle reaches Chungthang, the Police will relay the message to Sankalang.

3. From 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm, vehicles will move from Chungthang to Sangkalang via Saffo/Shipgyer. After the last downward-bound vehicle reaches Sangkalang, communication will be made between the Police at Sangkalang and Chungthang. Similarly, vehicles will travel from Sangkalang to Chungthang between 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

4. Vehicles on Emergency Service Duty are exempt from these restrictions.

These restrictions will be enforced immediately and will continue until further notice.