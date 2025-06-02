Landslide in North Sikkim’s Chatten claims three; search for more underway
Three bodies recovered after landslide in Chatten, North Sikkim occurred at 7 pm on June 1, causing habitat damage.
Advertisement
File image
Story highlights
- Three bodies found after landslide hit Chatten area in North Sikkim
- Search and rescue teams actively looking for more missing persons
- Helicopters used to survey affected zones and guide ground efforts
Three bodies have been recovered after a landslide struck Chatten in North Sikkim around 7 pm on June 1, causing damage to nearby habitats.
The recovered bodies include some combatants. Authorities suspect more individuals may be missing.
Identification of the deceased is currently underway, while search and rescue operations continue to locate the missing.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today