The Sikkim government's announcement to reopen the roads connecting Chungthang, Lachen, and Lachung has been widely appreciated by drivers, tourists, and local residents in North Sikkim. The move aims to boost and revitalise tourism in the region.

Tourism Minister T.T. Bhutia announced that permits for tourists to visit North Sikkim will be issued starting December 1, 2024. The announcement was made during a formal programme held at Naga Ground, where the Minister, accompanied by area MLA Samdup Lepcha, flagged off tourist vehicles for a trial run along the Toong-Naga Road.

The district had remained inaccessible for a year due to severe damage caused by heavy rainfall and landslides. Rigorous road repairs and safety assessments were undertaken before declaring the region safe for travel.

The reopening enables visitors to once again explore North Sikkim's renowned attractions, including Gurudongmar Lake, Zero Point, Lachung, Lachen, Kala Patthar, and Yumthang Valley. These destinations are expected to draw a surge of tourists eager to experience the area's pristine beauty.