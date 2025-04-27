The district administration of Sikkim's North Sikkim's Lachung town successfully evacuated all tourists stranded in the region. The tourists were brought to Mangan, following which they will proceed to the state capital and other destinations.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Mangan announced clearance of road blockages along the Lachung axis which aided to the evacuation operations for tourists stuck.

The achievement was made possible through the tireless and joint efforts of many agencies and individuals. The District Administration, led by the District Collector of Mangan, along with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Chungthang and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Chungthang, worked closely with local bodies and other stakeholders to ensure the smooth evacuation.

The Pipons of Lachung Dzumsa played a key role, offering full cooperation to the administration. The Travel Agents Association of Sikkim (TAAS) also extended strong support, coordinating with stranded tourists and helping with logistics. Crucial on-ground assistance was provided by the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), who worked hard to clear the roads and make them motorable once again.

Adding to the coordinated efforts were the luxury and local taxi drivers under the Driver Association of Chungthang, who showed great commitment in ferrying tourists safely. Construction companies A.K. Builders and SUL also supported the operations with men and heavy machinery, helping in the swift clearing of debris and damaged road sections.

The evacuation began yesterday from Chungthang after the roads were declared safe for movement. District officials ensured that all necessary arrangements were in place, from transportation to safety checks, to make sure that the evacuation was smooth and tourists could travel without fear or confusion.

The tourists were stranded in Lachung for two days as all roads were blocked due to landslides.

Project Swastik personnel of Border Road Organisation (BRO) successfully reopened the road leading to Lachung for one-way traffic for light vehicles on Saturday.

Officials reported that the stranded tourists, who had been facing uncertainty due to the road blockages, expressed great relief and gratitude once they were finally able to move to safer locations.

The District Administration has expressed sincere thanks to all departments, associations, and individuals involved. "The relentless efforts and teamwork shown by everyone involved made this evacuation a success. The safety and well-being of every individual remains our top priority," the official statement said.

Authorities also assured that they will continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure that travel remains safe and assistance is available whenever required. Regular updates will be provided to keep the public informed.

The Mangan district has seen difficult times recently due to natural disruptions, but this latest coordinated operation stands as an example of how teamwork, quick planning, and cooperation can overcome challenges.

The District Administration urged all travelers to stay updated with official advisories before making any travel plans to North Sikkim. They also requested tourists and locals to exercise patience and caution, as restoration efforts in other affected areas are still underway. (With agency inputs)