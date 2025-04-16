Roads leading to popular destinations in North Sikkim - Lachung, Lachen, Yumthang, and Zero Point - will remain open from April 19 to 25, contrary to circulating rumours of a possible shutdown.

The announcement ensures that tourists can continue their travel plans without disruption.

In a notice issued on April 15, the Superintendent of Police, Mangan District, clarified that there will be no road closures during this period. However, due to heavy tourist traffic and the recent closure of the Toong-Naga road, the Dickchu-Sankalang-Shipgyer-Chungthang route, now the only access route, is witnessing increased congestion.

To manage traffic effectively and ensure public safety, the following vehicular movement regulations for heavy vehicles have been announced:

Phidang–Sankalang–Chungthang route: Movement allowed from 9:00 pm to 1:00 am (next day).

Chungthang–Sankalang–Phidang route: Movement allowed from 5:00 am to 11:00 am.

Phidang Bridge: Load limit restricted to 18 tons (gross weight).

No stopping rule enforced for heavy vehicles along the narrow stretches.

Violations will attract strict legal action. Emergency service vehicles are exempted from these rules.

Tourists are advised to plan their itineraries accordingly for a safe and smooth journey through North Sikkim.