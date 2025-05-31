A tragic accident near Munshithang in North Sikkim has prompted a massive search and rescue operation after a tourist vehicle carrying 10 passengers skidded off a mountain road and plunged an estimated 1,000 to 1,800 feet into a gorge on the evening of May 29.

The MAX model tourist vehicle was part of a two-car convoy carrying relatives from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh, all travelling from Lachung to Lhapa.

According to Mangan Superintendent of Police Sonam Detchu Bhutia, the vehicle went missing between 7:30 PM and 8:30 PM. When one car failed to arrive at a junction where the other was waiting, relatives turned back to search, eventually alerting the police.

SP Bhutia, who was in Gangtok at the time, immediately coordinated rescue operations with the SDPO Chungthang, Indian Army, and ITBP. The Sikkim Police, SDRF, and NDRF, including a team from Bihar, have since joined the effort. However, persistent rainfall and a rising river have significantly hampered access to the accident site.



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Two tourists — Swayam Supratib Naik and Sairas Jena — were found injured and rushed to a local hospital in Chungthang. They will be moved to STNM Hospital in Gangtok for further treatment.

The missing passengers include Ajit Kumar Naik, Sunita Naik, Dev Jyoti Dev, Swapna Nir Dev, Kausalendra Pratap Singh, Sahil Jena, Ankita Singh, and Kiteshri Jena. The vehicle’s driver, a 22-year veteran, is also unaccounted for.

SP Bhutia emphasized the difficult terrain and adverse conditions: “The area is extremely dangerous right now. The road has been blocked by an overflowing river, and water levels have risen by nearly four meters. Despite this, our teams are fully committed and are working tirelessly to reach the vehicle.”

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, including potential lapses in road safety. The recovery and search efforts are expected to continue through the weekend as weather permits.