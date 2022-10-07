Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 7 said that earlier, the Northeast was only considered a tourist destination, and the real development came only after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister.

He was speaking at the “Cooperative Dairy Conclave- 2022” of the Eastern and North-eastern regions in Gangtok on October 7.

''Earlier, the Northeast was considered as only tourist spot before Modi became Prime Minister. I am not talking politically. I visited the northeast in 2014 and till 2022, I have been visiting the region. The Northeast has seen actual developments only after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister,'' Shah added.

''Be it an airport, railway connectivity, road connectivity, or irrigation in each state of Northeast was only done by Narendra Modi,'' he said.

Shah further added that the Narendra Modi government has decided to set up about 65,000 active Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).

''We have decided that within 5 years each panchayat will have one PACS and one dairy,'' he said.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah reached Gangtok in Sikkim on Friday where hundreds of people welcomed them on the roadside.

After this Shah reached the Raj Bhavan in Gangtok and inaugurated the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

State Governor Ganga Prasad was also present during the inauguration.