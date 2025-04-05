Sikkim tribal leader Tseten Tashi has urged an immediate halt to any planned expeditions to Mount Khangchen Dzongna, a mountain that holds deep religious and cultural importance for the people of Sikkim. In a statement issued on Thursday, Tashi stressed that any attempt to scale the sacred peak would be a serious insult to the faith of the indigenous Bhutia and Lepcha communities.

Tashi said that he had already sent official letters to the Sikkim Governor, Chief Minister, and the Secretary of the Ecclesiastical Department via speed post, requesting their urgent attention. His appeal comes after reports surfaced about a possible expedition to the peak, which may even involve the Indian Army.

Mount Khangchen Dzongna, which is often referred to as the Guardian Deity of Sikkim, is not just a mountain for the people living in the state. For centuries, it has been worshipped by the local Bhutia and Lepcha tribes as a holy and sacred place. As such, any expedition to this mountain is seen as deeply disrespectful and against their traditions and beliefs.

“This sacred mountain is a living symbol of our spiritual identity,” Tashi said. “Any attempt to climb it is a direct violation of our religious values and the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.”

He also reminded that the Government of Sikkim had imposed restrictions on expeditions to the mountain way back in 2001, and these restrictions were again supported by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2019. These legal protections, he stressed, must be respected and enforced to maintain peace and harmony in the region.

Apart from religious concerns, Tashi also warned about the environmental risks. He pointed to the recent Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) disaster that caused serious destruction in parts of Sikkim, saying that climbing the mountain could increase the chances of further natural disasters.

“We cannot take such risks lightly,” he said. “In the name of adventure or pride, we cannot put our fragile ecosystem and local communities in danger.”

Tashi’s message is being widely shared across the state, especially among cultural and religious organizations. Many have voiced their support and are calling on the government to act quickly and firmly to stop any expedition before it begins.

Local groups and religious bodies are also planning to submit their own appeals to government officials, asking them to safeguard the cultural and spiritual identity of Sikkim. They believe that protecting Mount Khangchen Dzongna is not just about preserving tradition but also about respecting the wishes of generations of people who have lived in harmony with nature.

“This is not just our belief, this is our way of life,” said one community elder from West Sikkim. “We do not see this mountain as just a part of geography. It is a living being for us, a protector, and a guide.”

Tashi urged everyone to come together to defend Sikkim’s heritage. “Let us stand united to protect what is sacred to us,” he said. “We owe it to our ancestors and our future generations.”