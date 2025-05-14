Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has strongly criticised a national English daily, for publishing a map of India in its May 13, 2025 edition that omitted the state of Sikkim. Calling it “a serious and unacceptable error,” Tamang accused the publication of undermining India’s sovereignty and hurting the sentiments of the people of Sikkim.

“It has come to my attention that The Hindu, in its edition dated 13th May 2025, published a map of India omitting the state of Sikkim. This is not a mere oversight, it is a serious and unacceptable error that undermines the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our nation,” the Chief Minister wrote in a social media post.

The incident has drawn sharp reactions from political leaders and citizens alike, especially given its timing, just days before Sikkim celebrates the 50th anniversary of its statehood on May 16.

Tamang described the omission as “deeply hurtful” and “an affront to the unity of our Republic,” underscoring that Sikkim’s status is constitutionally protected under Article 371F.

The BJP’s Sikkim unit also issued a strong statement condemning the newspaper, labelling the exclusion “a grave error” and “a blatant affront” to the Republic. The party has demanded a formal apology from the editorial board, correction of the map, and an inquiry by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

“The people of Sikkim will not tolerate being rendered invisible or disrespected in any manner,” the BJP said, pledging to safeguard the state’s dignity and rightful place within the Indian Union.