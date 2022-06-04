GANGTOK: Starting Monday, private vehicles in Gangtok, with the exception of those on an exempted list, will be subject to an odd-even system. The state administration had announced the odd-even system on June 2 in order to reduce non-essential vehicle movement and improve traffic management in Gangtok.

The restriction is in effect from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. It is not valid on Saturdays, Sundays, or federal holidays. Exemptions apply to essential and emergency services, two-wheelers, banking services, and the media. All vehicles registered outside of Sikkim are exempted as well; however, vehicles registered outside of Sikkim but stationed in Gangtok are not.

On Friday, Special DGP (Law & Order) Akshay Sachdeva and other senior officers held a press conference to address questions and concerns about the odd-even system.

Thousands of vehicles are seen plying on the roads of Gangtok, causing heavy traffic jams, according to Sachedva, despite the Traffic Police's tireless efforts. According to the new system, private vehicles with odd registration numbers will operate on odd dates, while private vehicles with even registration numbers will operate on even dates, he said.

“This notification is issued in the interest of the public where the concerned departments laid down their inputs to the administration where this decision of odd-even rule got implemented on private vehicles plying in the GMC areas to control the traffic congestion”, said the Special DGP.

According to senior police officers, the state government does not want to disrupt the plans of the general public who are visiting Gangtok for official or personal reasons.

“We are hopeful that this effort will help in controlling the traffic to a great extent as it will minimise about 15-20% of traffic issues in the capital”, Sachdeva said. He went on to say that the Sikkim Police Department is the enforcement agency in charge of enforcing the notice.

DIG (Range) B.K. Tamang, speaking about the specific timings set for private vehicle movement, stated that the decision is completely in favour of the public, particularly employees, who can easily complete personal work before and after the restricted times because they are free to commute before 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“Police alone cannot tackle this issue of traffic jam. It requires equal support and co-ordination from the public. We are hopeful that people will cooperate with us and make this mechanism a success”, added the DIG (Range).

Essential services such as health, police, medical emergencies, media personnel, banking, essential goods services, fire services, two-wheelers and private vehicles registered outside the State are exempted from the odd-even rule, according to Gangtok SP Tenzing Loden Lepcha.

Passengers using essential services, according to Lepcha, must carry their identity cards with them at all times because they will be asked to show them to officers on duty on the highway.

Sikkim Police's traffic division will strictly enforce the newly introduced odd-even guidelines for private vehicles, according to additional SP (Traffic) Arjun Kumar Tamang, who also threatened punitive action against those who disobeyed the rules. He listed the areas where the rule will apply as well as those who will be exempt. Tamang also urged the general public to help alleviate traffic congestion in the capital.